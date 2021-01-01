SSG Releases B748 Anniversary Edition Update XP

X-Plane developer SSG (Supercritical Simulations Group), have released their B748 Anniversary Edition update.
Version 2.4 brings enhanced system accuracy and a host of new features, such as a new tablet with Avitab compatibility and new sound designer.
We are very happy to announce the release of the SSG B748 Anniversary Edition version 2.4. It brings a lot of system accuracy and new features like new tablet with Avitab compatibility and new sound designer. It has been above 4 months in beta test and the final change log you can find here.
Version 2.4
Beta 1
- New tablet with same functions plus the inflight (no all finished).
- New external/internal sound 3D and internal environment.
- Now the fuel feed system is fully custom (fixed eng 3 fuel intro).
- Fuel loader load the reserve + main 1/4 as same as main 2/3.
- Electrical tie don't opens if 4 engines is running ok.
Beta 2
- Linux version now in beta.
- Fixed center fuel pump sasl error
- Fixed APU not starting after landing or after turned off.
- Fixed some fuel synoptics graphic.
- Fixed some tablet issues.
- Fixed weather map showing in wrong map.
- Added an AP disengage command and virtual 3d spot in the yoke.
- Fixed some sound issues.
Beta 3
- Update the rest of the actuators zones for a better 3d format, especially for VRers.
- Fix engine generators not turning off with other power sources.
- Fix custom timed instruments and lights not working in replay.
Beta 4
- Fixed Auto throttle bug.
- Added AT engage disengage command to hardware and virtual on the TLA.
- Added AT disengage message.
- Added autopilot disengage message.
- Fixed overspeed sound.
- Remixed some engine sounds inn and out plus some other sounds like aircond.
- Added overshoot weight max payload to both versions.
- TCAS now shows over 20 acfs.
FMC Changelog Due All Beta Phases
- Cost index now can be zero.
- Airport position init in POS INIT PAGE set the proper coordinates.
- Fixed when select arrival, all data disappears.
- First waypoint in a SID proper procedure.
- Correct number pages and page numbers for LEGS and RTE page.
- Proper use of Altitude restrictions during climb.
- Prev and next keys work properly in legs and RTE pages.
- At the STAR in the RTE page the waypoint is the last of the star.
- Enter if cruise level at VNAV CLIMB and CRUISE PAGES.
- Enter of speeds at VNAV PAGES.
- Acceleration altitude included in takeoff page 2.
- RNAV approaches more lateral accurate.
- RTE PAGE sometimes glitches.
- Improved transitions management.
- Save preferences and sound of the tablet.