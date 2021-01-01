SSG Releases B748 Anniversary Edition Update XP

X-Plane developer SSG (Supercritical Simulations Group), have released their B748 Anniversary Edition update.

Version 2.4 brings enhanced system accuracy and a host of new features, such as a new tablet with Avitab compatibility and new sound designer.

We are very happy to announce the release of the SSG B748 Anniversary Edition version 2.4. It brings a lot of system accuracy and new features like new tablet with Avitab compatibility and new sound designer. It has been above 4 months in beta test and the final change log you can find here.

Version 2.4

Beta 1

New tablet with same functions plus the inflight (no all finished).

New external/internal sound 3D and internal environment.

Now the fuel feed system is fully custom (fixed eng 3 fuel intro).

Fuel loader load the reserve + main 1/4 as same as main 2/3.

Electrical tie don't opens if 4 engines is running ok.

Beta 2

Linux version now in beta.

Fixed center fuel pump sasl error

Fixed APU not starting after landing or after turned off.

Fixed some fuel synoptics graphic.

Fixed some tablet issues.

Fixed weather map showing in wrong map.

Added an AP disengage command and virtual 3d spot in the yoke.

Fixed some sound issues.

Beta 3

Update the rest of the actuators zones for a better 3d format, especially for VRers.

Fix engine generators not turning off with other power sources.

Fix custom timed instruments and lights not working in replay.

Beta 4

Fixed Auto throttle bug.

Added AT engage disengage command to hardware and virtual on the TLA.

Added AT disengage message.

Added autopilot disengage message.

Fixed overspeed sound.

Remixed some engine sounds inn and out plus some other sounds like aircond.

Added overshoot weight max payload to both versions.

TCAS now shows over 20 acfs.

FMC Changelog Due All Beta Phases

Cost index now can be zero.

Airport position init in POS INIT PAGE set the proper coordinates.

Fixed when select arrival, all data disappears.

First waypoint in a SID proper procedure.

Correct number pages and page numbers for LEGS and RTE page.

Proper use of Altitude restrictions during climb.

Prev and next keys work properly in legs and RTE pages.

At the STAR in the RTE page the waypoint is the last of the star.

Enter if cruise level at VNAV CLIMB and CRUISE PAGES.

Enter of speeds at VNAV PAGES.

Acceleration altitude included in takeoff page 2.

RNAV approaches more lateral accurate.

RTE PAGE sometimes glitches.

Improved transitions management.

Save preferences and sound of the tablet.

Source