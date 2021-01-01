Aerosoft Tool Simple Traffic for MSFS

Aerosoft Tool Simple Traffic has only one goal: to replace the default fictional liveries of the simulator with existing liveries. So, you see a lot of Delta aircraft at Atlanta, KLM at Schiphol, and Air France around Paris.

It is a DLC for Microsoft Flight Simulator featuring real-world airline liveries and offline traffic routes and schedules. In Online AI mode, real-world liveries are selected according to the live traffic data feed within the sim. In Offline AI mode, liveries are selected according to the offline traffic routes and schedules included with Simple Traffic.

Simple Traffic includes liveries for over 175 real-world airlines, and new airline liveries are being added all the time. Offline AI traffic routes and schedules are derived from over 30 million records of real-world ADS-B flight data enabling pre-Covid airline traffic levels globally within the sim.

Simple Traffic applies liveries to the native MSFS twin and four-engine jet, and regional-jet default AI models, which are optimized to minimize the impact on FPS. While primarily a stand-alone product it will also work equally well alongside other AI DLC or megapacks, acting as a generic fallback for the airline livery and model combinations those add-ons do not contain.

Features

Over 160 airlines included (more added with every update).

Over 1400 traffic routes for airports covered (more added with every update).

No impact on the frame rate.

Zero learning curve, install and forget, all settings are done via the standard simulator user interface.

Fully transparent to other DLC. Compatible with all airports.

Designed to work in AI ONLINE and AI OFFLINE mode.

Fantastic value for money.

