FS2Crew News On Pushback Express For A32NX

Exciting news for Pushback Express users for MSFS and virtual reality:

Last week brought you Virtual Realty / Command Center integration for FS2Crew: FBW A32NX along with a host of other improvements, especially in the joystick/keyboard handing department. This week we're bringing you the same thing to Pushback Express!

If you're using FS2Crew for the FBW A32NX, please use the latest public beta version. If you just purchased FS2Crew, remember that the download file for the public beta is not the same file as the one in your account.

You need to use the public beta links!

Notes:

1. This is the download link for the latest FBW and PBE public betas.

Download Link

2. You do not need to uninstall them first.

3. You need to own a legal copy of FS2Crew to use the public betas.

4. The public betas for FBW and PBE are very solid. We strongly suggest using them -but remember they are still technically public betas.

5. After installing for the 1st time, you may see the FS2Crew PBE panel appears way too big (huge black rectangular area... don't send me a support ticket!).

Instead, move or hide the panel. Behind the big panel window is a message box asking you to give admin rights to our server that we use control the Command Center.

After you click "YES" for giving the FS2Crew server that required admin permissions, the FS2Crew panel will return to normal size.

6. Due to a tech limit, we cannot currently auto size the FS2Crew Command Center panel. You will need to manually enlarge it to accommodate the various FS2Crew buttons and text boxes.

7. You must "Launch" FS2Crew (Pushback Express or Flight Crew A320) every time you want to run the program, even if you see the extra sub-panel commands.

The original stand-alone FS2Crew panel (the one you're used to seeing that does not reside in the Command Center Tool Bar) must still be allowed to run. However, you can keep it minimized if you just want to use the Command Center so that way you don't have to see it.

To minimize the FS2Crew panel, click the PIN icon, then press the yellow minimize icon (yellow circle button.

9. PBE now features a brand new function never before seen. As mentioned, we're learning new things about MSFS everyday. And one thing we discovered was how to control and place ground objects.

That said, if you're in "Distance Pushback" mode, but you can't eyeball the distance to the taxiway line, you can now use a Marshaller icon as a "market flag" so to speak.

The marshaller can be toggled on / off using the buttons shown below in the screen shot, and you can set the distance at which he will appear. The represents the point at which the airplane will turn. We'll see if we can find a way to compute the turn radius so you can put the marshaller right on the taxi way line to give you a more accurate distance push.

However, it's a neat little trick we hope will improve your "Distance Pushbacks" so you can get closer to the taxiway line.

Screen shot showing the new VR/Command Center integration with Pushback Express along with the Distance Pushback "turn point" flag (marshaller model).

As you can see, the ASSIST panel is shown in the Tool Bar / Command Center. If using Voice Control, you don't need to memorize any phrases. Just speak what's listed in the ASSIST panel.

It supports multiple languages (English, French, German and Spanish).

