  • PMDG Previews 737 With New Raw Images

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-14-2021 11:42 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Ever wonder what developers are thinking as they create the flightsim aircraft that we eventually get to use? Robert Randazzo from PMDG shares a long post in their forums about the Boeing 737 currently being developed, along with some raw images.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021
    Tags: 737, boeing, pmdg

