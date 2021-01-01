PMDG Previews 737 With New Raw Images

Ever wonder what developers are thinking as they create the flightsim aircraft that we eventually get to use? Robert Randazzo from PMDG shares a long post in their forums about the Boeing 737 currently being developed, along with some raw images.
Ever wonder what developers are thinking as they create the flightsim aircraft that we eventually get to use? Robert Randazzo from PMDG shares a long post in their forums about the Boeing 737 currently being developed, along with some raw images.
Has anyone ever come to the conclusion that maybe some of the problems with MSFS is actually steam. I notice that some of my problems, including...Last Post By: loki Today, 11:44 AM
Guys, please take it easy on me, I am brand new to the gaming/flight-sim world and I need some help. I just received Honeycomb Aeronautical's Yoke...Last Post By: gehall63 Today, 11:25 AM
Latest ridiculous price, $9,999 for an Aerosoft CRJ???? Anyone able to explain what's happening over there?Last Post By: GreasedLanding Today, 11:06 AM
You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?23383-Interview-With-Developer-Dan-FrenchLast Post By: avp Today, 11:05 AM