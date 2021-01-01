  • SimSolutions Releases Diamond DA40NG For X-Plane

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-14-2021 11:18 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    SimSolutions Releases Diamond DA40NG For X-Plane

    Meet the Diamond DA40NG.

    The DA40NG is a four seat, single engine aircraft. It is equipped with a Austro Engine AE 300 and is an upgrade to the existing DA40. Running on Jet A fuel and certified in April 2010, the DA40NG has seen more than 500 aircraft produced. SimSolutions' rendition of the DA40NG is an intricate experience with high-resolution textures, user friendly systems, and superb modelling inside and out.

    Features

    • Fully modeled exterior
    • 4K PBR textures
    • Fully modeled 3D cockpit
    • Functioning doors (Canopy and Passenger)
    • Laminar G1000 with custom engine instruments
    • Custom FMOD Sounds by FTSim+
    • AviTab integration
    • Guide on how to use aircraft (PDF)
    • Toggleable tie downs, inlet covers, chocks

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc australia boeing boundless canadian xpress carenado cessna cj4 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    hobbitrocks

    Steam could be culprit

    Thread Starter: hobbitrocks

    Has anyone ever come to the conclusion that maybe some of the problems with MSFS is actually steam. I notice that some of my problems, including...

    Last Post By: loki Today, 11:44 AM Go to last post
    SWAdriver

    Honeycomb Yoke/Throttle help please.

    Thread Starter: SWAdriver

    Guys, please take it easy on me, I am brand new to the gaming/flight-sim world and I need some help. I just received Honeycomb Aeronautical's Yoke...

    Last Post By: gehall63 Today, 11:25 AM Go to last post
    The One and Only

    What's up with the ridiculous prices in the Flightsim.com Store?

    Thread Starter: The One and Only

    Latest ridiculous price, $9,999 for an Aerosoft CRJ???? Anyone able to explain what's happening over there?

    Last Post By: GreasedLanding Today, 11:06 AM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Interview With Developer Dan French

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?23383-Interview-With-Developer-Dan-French

    Last Post By: avp Today, 11:05 AM Go to last post