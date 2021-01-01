SimSolutions Releases Diamond DA40NG For X-Plane

Meet the Diamond DA40NG.

The DA40NG is a four seat, single engine aircraft. It is equipped with a Austro Engine AE 300 and is an upgrade to the existing DA40. Running on Jet A fuel and certified in April 2010, the DA40NG has seen more than 500 aircraft produced. SimSolutions' rendition of the DA40NG is an intricate experience with high-resolution textures, user friendly systems, and superb modelling inside and out.

Features

Fully modeled exterior

4K PBR textures

Fully modeled 3D cockpit

Functioning doors (Canopy and Passenger)

Laminar G1000 with custom engine instruments

Custom FMOD Sounds by FTSim+

AviTab integration

Guide on how to use aircraft (PDF)

Toggleable tie downs, inlet covers, chocks

