SimSolutions Releases Diamond DA40NG For X-Plane

Meet the Diamond DA40NG.
The DA40NG is a four seat, single engine aircraft. It is equipped with a Austro Engine AE 300 and is an upgrade to the existing DA40. Running on Jet A fuel and certified in April 2010, the DA40NG has seen more than 500 aircraft produced. SimSolutions' rendition of the DA40NG is an intricate experience with high-resolution textures, user friendly systems, and superb modelling inside and out.
Features
- Fully modeled exterior
- 4K PBR textures
- Fully modeled 3D cockpit
- Functioning doors (Canopy and Passenger)
- Laminar G1000 with custom engine instruments
- Custom FMOD Sounds by FTSim+
- AviTab integration
- Guide on how to use aircraft (PDF)
- Toggleable tie downs, inlet covers, chocks