Orbx Releases TrueEarth EU Spain South HD

Whether you enjoy flying over the sprawling mountain regions, beautiful coastlines and villages, or site-seeing historic castles and stunning Moorish architecture, Southern Spain has something for you. It is one of the best regions to fly over, with its picture-perfect weather and boasts a handful of unforgettable destinations to see with a bird’s eye view.

This huge 98,000 sq m region has plenty to explore, from the famed Costa-Del-Sol and cities such as Malaga to the Sierra Nevada mountains and the beautiful historic and haunting city of Granada.

Key Features

Huge coverage area spanning from Valencia to the Costa Del Sol.

Crisp and detailed 1m/px aerial imagery, hand-edited textures with colour corrections

Over 200 POIs covering major cities, castles, churches and key landmarks

Hand-placed ports/boats and other coastal features

Accurate Spanish themed autogen grouped and heightened based on detailed LiDAR data

Highly detailed and optimised 10m mesh to bring out stunning detail in mountains and the coastline

