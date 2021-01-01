  • Orbx Releases TrueEarth EU Spain South HD

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-14-2021 11:05 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Orbx Releases TrueEarth EU Spain South HD

    Whether you enjoy flying over the sprawling mountain regions, beautiful coastlines and villages, or site-seeing historic castles and stunning Moorish architecture, Southern Spain has something for you. It is one of the best regions to fly over, with its picture-perfect weather and boasts a handful of unforgettable destinations to see with a bird’s eye view.

    This huge 98,000 sq m region has plenty to explore, from the famed Costa-Del-Sol and cities such as Malaga to the Sierra Nevada mountains and the beautiful historic and haunting city of Granada.

    Key Features

    • Huge coverage area spanning from Valencia to the Costa Del Sol.
    • Crisp and detailed 1m/px aerial imagery, hand-edited textures with colour corrections
    • Over 200 POIs covering major cities, castles, churches and key landmarks
    • Hand-placed ports/boats and other coastal features
    • Accurate Spanish themed autogen grouped and heightened based on detailed LiDAR data
    • Highly detailed and optimised 10m mesh to bring out stunning detail in mountains and the coastline

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2021
    Tags: orbx, spain, trueearth

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc australia boeing boundless canadian xpress carenado cessna cj4 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    hobbitrocks

    Steam could be culprit

    Thread Starter: hobbitrocks

    Has anyone ever come to the conclusion that maybe some of the problems with MSFS is actually steam. I notice that some of my problems, including...

    Last Post By: loki Today, 11:44 AM Go to last post
    SWAdriver

    Honeycomb Yoke/Throttle help please.

    Thread Starter: SWAdriver

    Guys, please take it easy on me, I am brand new to the gaming/flight-sim world and I need some help. I just received Honeycomb Aeronautical's Yoke...

    Last Post By: gehall63 Today, 11:25 AM Go to last post
    The One and Only

    What's up with the ridiculous prices in the Flightsim.com Store?

    Thread Starter: The One and Only

    Latest ridiculous price, $9,999 for an Aerosoft CRJ???? Anyone able to explain what's happening over there?

    Last Post By: GreasedLanding Today, 11:06 AM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Interview With Developer Dan French

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?23383-Interview-With-Developer-Dan-French

    Last Post By: avp Today, 11:05 AM Go to last post