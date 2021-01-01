Orbx Releases TrueEarth EU Spain South HD

Whether you enjoy flying over the sprawling mountain regions, beautiful coastlines and villages, or site-seeing historic castles and stunning Moorish architecture, Southern Spain has something for you. It is one of the best regions to fly over, with its picture-perfect weather and boasts a handful of unforgettable destinations to see with a bird’s eye view.
This huge 98,000 sq m region has plenty to explore, from the famed Costa-Del-Sol and cities such as Malaga to the Sierra Nevada mountains and the beautiful historic and haunting city of Granada.
Key Features
- Huge coverage area spanning from Valencia to the Costa Del Sol.
- Crisp and detailed 1m/px aerial imagery, hand-edited textures with colour corrections
- Over 200 POIs covering major cities, castles, churches and key landmarks
- Hand-placed ports/boats and other coastal features
- Accurate Spanish themed autogen grouped and heightened based on detailed LiDAR data
- Highly detailed and optimised 10m mesh to bring out stunning detail in mountains and the coastline