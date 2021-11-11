  • Just Flight Update On Concorde Progress MSFS

    Nels_Anderson
    Now part of the In Development section of our web site is the DC Designs Concorde for MSFS. It's not a million miles from completion, looking at first part of 2022 for a release but between then and now we'll aim to add a number of In Development Updates to the product page to help you keep check on progress.

    Here are some initial WIP shots from the first Dev Update and on the product page you'll be able to read all of the product specs and even at this early stage you can sign up for email notification on release by using the 'Email me when available' button then scroll down to the initial Development update.

    Source
    DC Designs Concorde Update

