MK-Studios Delays Rome For MSFS 2020 And P3D

You've been asking about the status of Rome. Unfortunately, the project has to be moved to Q1 2022. We've been delayed a lot because of the many troubles we had to face with MSFS updates. On the other, good side, we finished the modeling and all 3D work required for the airport.

This airport will come for both P3D and MSFS.

Source

While we await the MK-Studios version to be completed, why not head on over to the file library and check out the freeware version for P3D by Robert Catherall:

LIRF - Fiumicino International Airport: lirf_p3dv4_rwc.zip