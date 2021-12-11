FeelThere - EDDS Stuttgart Airport For X-Plane 11

EDDS Stuttgart Airport is located in the southwest of Germany and is the main airport of the German state of Baden-Württemberg. It is an important base for low-cost carrier and charter airlines. It's the 6th busiest airport in Germany.
The airport has four terminals, from west to east: T1, T2, T3 and T4. Terminal 4 will be rebuilt in the coming years. It is located on a 400 hectares land, of which about 190 hectares are green space.
Flight operations area:
- One take-off and landing runway: length: 3,345 metres, width: 45 metres
- Two parallel taxiways
- Apron: 70 hectares
- 46 parking positions
- 7 parking positions cargo center
STR Airport was named after the former mayor of Stuttgart Manfred Rommel who passed away in 2013.
Features
- SAM animated jetways (SAM Suite base package required – free)
- SAM Marshallers & Visual Docking guides
- 3D Grass
- High Resolution PBR Textures with transparent glass walkways
- Custom night lighting on the airport terminal
- Custom ground textures covering the entire ground
- Custom ground lines and decals throughout the airport
