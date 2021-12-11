FeelThere - EDDS Stuttgart Airport For X-Plane 11

EDDS Stuttgart Airport is located in the southwest of Germany and is the main airport of the German state of Baden-Württemberg. It is an important base for low-cost carrier and charter airlines. It's the 6th busiest airport in Germany.

The airport has four terminals, from west to east: T1, T2, T3 and T4. Terminal 4 will be rebuilt in the coming years. It is located on a 400 hectares land, of which about 190 hectares are green space.

Flight operations area:

One take-off and landing runway: length: 3,345 metres, width: 45 metres

Two parallel taxiways

Apron: 70 hectares

46 parking positions

7 parking positions cargo center

STR Airport was named after the former mayor of Stuttgart Manfred Rommel who passed away in 2013.

Features

SAM animated jetways (SAM Suite base package required – free)

SAM Marshallers & Visual Docking guides

3D Grass

High Resolution PBR Textures with transparent glass walkways

Custom night lighting on the airport terminal

Custom ground textures covering the entire ground

Custom ground lines and decals throughout the airport

