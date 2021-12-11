FlyInside Releases Bell 47 For MSFS Marketplace

FlyInside is excited to announce that the FlyInside Bell 47G-2A1 is now available via the Marketplace. The Bell 47 will be available for PC only at this time.

The Marketplace version of the 47 shares the same stunning artwork, hyper-realistic flight model, and detailed systems as our web site version. The biggest difference you'll notice is the completely integrated Heli Manager. Rather than running as a separate program, Heli Manager runs and appears as a floating window inside Microsoft Flight Simulator with the flip of a cockpit switch. Of course, you'll have access to all the same settings and tweaks from the version sold at our online shop.

We have a friendly and helpful forum frequented by resourceful Bell 47 sim pilots. Please visit it for any issues that may arise after your purchase of our Bell 47.

We cannot wait for new pilots to take our Bell 47 into the MSFS2020 skies!

