Aerosoft CRJ 900/1000 Official Video Trailer

In case you missed the announcement about the release of the CRJ 900/1000 for MSFS 2020 by Aerosoft, there is now an official video trailer that shows the new aircraft in action. Please note that this is an extension to their previously released CRJ 550/700.

