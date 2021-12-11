MSFS 2020 November 11th, 2021 Development Update

Just 7 more days until the release of our Game of the Year Edition and the Reno Air Races DLC. What new feature are you looking forward to the most: one of the new planes, airports, missions, cities, or tutorials? Or perhaps the updated weather system, or early access to DX12? Or maybe you're planning on purchasing the Reno Air Races to race against your fellow pilots. No matter how you play MSFS, we are excited for next Thursday and look forward to continuing this journey with you.

SDK Update

General

The development branches were locked last week for Sim Update 7, the Game of the Year Edition and the Reno Air Races expansion, so the SDK team spent time scrubbing through the backlog and planning out work for the coming months.

As discussed during a recent Dev Q&A, we are planning on using Sim Update 8 to focus on existing bugs and to address frequently reported issues from the community.

