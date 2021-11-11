New Video Shows Austin Meyer Flying X-Plane 12

Here is a YouTube video from Michael Brown (owner of X-Force PC) showing Austin Meyer at the controls of X-Plane 12:

We've been covering the "teaser" images of X-Plane 12 for quite some time, and it's great to see it finally in action. As you'll see from the video, it quite clearly shows the new volumetric clouds, something Austin has wanted to add to X-Plane for the last 25 years. Even though the clouds are still in a preliminary stage, they are still very impressive and a big jump over previous generations. Also present in the video, is the Airbus A330, a new addition to the X-Plane fleet. There's still quite a bit of work to do according to Austin, including new scenery to render, so stay tuned!

