  • New Video Shows Austin Meyer Flying X-Plane 12

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-11-2021 10:21 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    New Video Shows Austin Meyer Flying X-Plane 12

    Here is a YouTube video from Michael Brown (owner of X-Force PC) showing Austin Meyer at the controls of X-Plane 12:

    We've been covering the "teaser" images of X-Plane 12 for quite some time, and it's great to see it finally in action. As you'll see from the video, it quite clearly shows the new volumetric clouds, something Austin has wanted to add to X-Plane for the last 25 years. Even though the clouds are still in a preliminary stage, they are still very impressive and a big jump over previous generations. Also present in the video, is the Airbus A330, a new addition to the X-Plane fleet. There's still quite a bit of work to do according to Austin, including new scenery to render, so stay tuned!

    Laminar Research Shows Cockpit Rain Effects In X-Plane 12
    Laminar Research Explains Photometric Lighting

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc australia boeing boundless canadian xpress carenado cessna cj4 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Nels_Anderson

    Article: FlyByWire Adds Windows to A32NX For MSFS

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?23391-FlyByWire-Adds-Windows-to-A32NX-For-MSFS

    Last Post By: Seanmo Today, 09:13 AM Go to last post
    SWAdriver

    Honeycomb Yoke/Throttle help please.

    Thread Starter: SWAdriver

    Guys, please take it easy on me, I am brand new to the gaming/flight-sim world and I need some help. I just received Honeycomb Aeronautical's Yoke...

    Last Post By: mallcott Today, 08:49 AM Go to last post
    Bowman Creek

    MSFS 2020 Incredibly Slow Load/Menus/etc. after Latest Update

    Thread Starter: Bowman Creek

    I had been among the fortunate that through all updates before the latest, MSFS 2020 continued to function. However, with the latest update, MSFS...

    Last Post By: Bowman Creek Today, 02:19 AM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: FSRealistic for MSFS 2020 Now Available At FlightSim.Com Store

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?23376-FSRealistic-Released-for-MSFS-2020

    Last Post By: max327 Today, 12:28 AM Go to last post