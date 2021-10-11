France VFR Releases Paris VFR Airports MSFS

Paris VFR Airports MSFS is a pack containing 23 detailed airports and airfields all over the Paris Ile-de-France region.
Each platform has been modelized as close as possible to reality including photo-realistic buildings, extremely detailed textures and ground markings, entire fleets of static flying club airplanes as well as reworked vegetation placed with the greatest precision.
- 23 detailed airports and airfields all over the Paris Ile-de-France region.
- Specific photo-realistic 3D buildings.
- Detailed ground markings.
- Realistic static flying club airplanes on all the platforms.
- Numerous animations and details.
- Vegetation reworked on the platform and its surroundings.
- Realistic night lighting.
- Photo-realistic areas reworked for 6 platforms (LFPN, LFPL, LFPZ, LFPK, LFPV, LFPY).
- Compatible with our VFR FRANCE product range.
- Geo-referenced data for maximum compatibility with future add-ons installed on the same area.
- Development process 100% SDK (System Developement Kit) specifications compliant, ensuring maximum compatibility with new releases.
- SIA - VAC - IAC - APT - ARRDEP charts provided.