France VFR Releases Paris VFR Airports MSFS

Paris VFR Airports MSFS is a pack containing 23 detailed airports and airfields all over the Paris Ile-de-France region.

Each platform has been modelized as close as possible to reality including photo-realistic buildings, extremely detailed textures and ground markings, entire fleets of static flying club airplanes as well as reworked vegetation placed with the greatest precision.

23 detailed airports and airfields all over the Paris Ile-de-France region.

Specific photo-realistic 3D buildings.

Detailed ground markings.

Realistic static flying club airplanes on all the platforms.

Numerous animations and details.

Vegetation reworked on the platform and its surroundings.

Realistic night lighting.

Photo-realistic areas reworked for 6 platforms (LFPN, LFPL, LFPZ, LFPK, LFPV, LFPY).

Compatible with our VFR FRANCE product range.

Geo-referenced data for maximum compatibility with future add-ons installed on the same area.

Development process 100% SDK (System Developement Kit) specifications compliant, ensuring maximum compatibility with new releases.

SIA - VAC - IAC - APT - ARRDEP charts provided.

Source