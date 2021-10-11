  • France VFR Releases Paris VFR Airports MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-10-2021 05:13 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    France VFR Releases Paris VFR Airports MSFS

    Paris VFR Airports MSFS is a pack containing 23 detailed airports and airfields all over the Paris Ile-de-France region.

    Each platform has been modelized as close as possible to reality including photo-realistic buildings, extremely detailed textures and ground markings, entire fleets of static flying club airplanes as well as reworked vegetation placed with the greatest precision.

    • 23 detailed airports and airfields all over the Paris Ile-de-France region.
    • Specific photo-realistic 3D buildings.
    • Detailed ground markings.
    • Realistic static flying club airplanes on all the platforms.
    • Numerous animations and details.
    • Vegetation reworked on the platform and its surroundings.
    • Realistic night lighting.
    • Photo-realistic areas reworked for 6 platforms (LFPN, LFPL, LFPZ, LFPK, LFPV, LFPY).
    • Compatible with our VFR FRANCE product range.
    • Geo-referenced data for maximum compatibility with future add-ons installed on the same area.
    • Development process 100% SDK (System Developement Kit) specifications compliant, ensuring maximum compatibility with new releases.
    • SIA - VAC - IAC - APT - ARRDEP charts provided.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021
    Tags: france vfr, paris

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc australia boeing boundless canadian xpress carenado cessna cj4 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    elmerfudd

    User Defined Weather

    Thread Starter: elmerfudd

    There was a time when I used to just download real world weather, but of course that doesn't work anymore. So, I look up the weather from The Weather...

    Last Post By: elmerfudd Today, 05:53 PM Go to last post
    pummel

    Flughafendesign Frage

    Thread Starter: pummel

    Wie kann ich zum Beispiel Zaeune oder anderes verändern / löschen um einen Flughafen weiter auszubauen ? Dabei fehlt mir das ursprüngliche design...

    Last Post By: chris_eve Today, 05:33 PM Go to last post
    Patinthedesert

    G1000 autopilot and me are not on same page

    Thread Starter: Patinthedesert

    let's see if I can explain this. While flying planes with G1000 instruments - Cessna 172 and Diamond DA40, I am having trouble getting the AP to...

    Last Post By: Cavulife Today, 02:02 PM Go to last post
    stevetag

    Since Last update I am seeing two hands, the back of a pilots head and glasses

    Thread Starter: stevetag

    Is anyone else seeing this, so annoying, and the dam thing takes over my navigation. On the ground as I am taxing two deformed hands appear on the...

    Last Post By: terrylawdinn Today, 01:24 PM Go to last post