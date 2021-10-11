FlyByWire Adds Windows to A32NX For MSFS

In a brief Facebook post, the dedicated team over at FlybyWire Simulations, have mentioned that 4 new windows have been added to the MSFS A32NX:

Maintenance has just added 4 new windows to the aircraft, just in time for your next scenic flight!

The new showcase views are available on the development version.

Source

Out of interest, how many of you spend time looking out of the passenger windows? Are you a dedicated "cockpit" only pilot, or do you enjoy wandering around the aircraft?

Let us know in the comments section below!