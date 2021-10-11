FlyTampa Offers Details On Upcoming Amsterdam v2

Over on their forum, FlyTampa have provided details on their upcoming scenery of Amsterdam v2. The initial release will be for P3D, with the prospect of other platforms following suite.
Features included in v2:
- New PBR ground model
- PBR materials of the airport
- New static models
- SODE jetways and VDGS
- New de-icing tower
- SODE windsocks
And much more...
Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, known informally as Schiphol Airport, is the main international airport of the Netherlands. It is located 9 kilometres southwest of Amsterdam, in the municipality of Haarlemmermeer in the province of North Holland.
Amsterdam v2 is nearly complete. There have been massive changes across the whole airport-the most important ones shown in the map. P3D release is first in line.