Announcing Great European Air Rally 2021

Bluegrass Airlines and WestWind Airlines are running an Autumn Rally with flights stretching from Palermo in southern Italy up to Vienna in Austria via the Alps.

The rally consists of 10 daily legs. Flight information will be made available for FS2004, FSX, P3D and X-Plane. Details of the flight routes and daily weather settings are provided so that anyone with a different simulator can make up their own flight plans.

The Rally will officially run from November 16th until December 16th, or later if pireps are still coming in.

You may select any propeller driven aircraft of your choice, be it default, freeware or payware suited to your simulator.

The event is not a race, each participant is asked to complete a simple test flight at their chosen cruise speed for their selected aircraft. Individual scores will then be calculated on the accuracy of matching target times set for each entry.

Flight plans and test flight information for the rally are available on the Bluegrass web site.

For updates, further information and any questions on registration please visit www.bluegrassairlines.com and click on the GEAR link.