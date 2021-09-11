Review: Just Flight Palma de Mallorca (LEPA) For MSFS

Review: Just Flight - Palma de Mallorca For MSFS 2020 By FilbertFlies

FilbertFlies presents a review video of Palma De Mallorca Airport (LEPA) for MSFS 2020 by Just Flight. The video offers an airside tour plus looks at the ground textures, night lighting, visual docking guidance system and more.

About Just Flight's Palma De Mallorca Airport

This airport scenery of Palma de Mallorca (LEPA) for Microsoft Flight Simulator includes over 300 detailed custom buildings and 3D objects, PBR texturing on all major buildings, custom ground textures and markings, corrected ILS for all runways, animated hangar doors, realistic night lighting and accurate parking positions and taxiways.

Other features include custom jetway bridges, working VGDS, custom jetway bridges, hundreds of additional static ramp vehicles, significant buildings and objects around the airport and on the approach paths and animated elevators and escalators at the main entrance.

System Specs

i7 8700k processor

32 GB RAM

GeForce GTX 1080Ti

LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor

Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick

Thrustmaster TFRP T. Flight Rudder Pedals

Honeycomb Bravo Throttle Quadrant

