Review: Just Flight Palma de Mallorca (LEPA) For MSFS

    By FilbertFlies

     

    FilbertFlies presents a review video of Palma De Mallorca Airport (LEPA) for MSFS 2020 by Just Flight. The video offers an airside tour plus looks at the ground textures, night lighting, visual docking guidance system and more.

    About Just Flight's Palma De Mallorca Airport

    This airport scenery of Palma de Mallorca (LEPA) for Microsoft Flight Simulator includes over 300 detailed custom buildings and 3D objects, PBR texturing on all major buildings, custom ground textures and markings, corrected ILS for all runways, animated hangar doors, realistic night lighting and accurate parking positions and taxiways.

    Other features include custom jetway bridges, working VGDS, custom jetway bridges, hundreds of additional static ramp vehicles, significant buildings and objects around the airport and on the approach paths and animated elevators and escalators at the main entrance.

    System Specs

    • i7 8700k processor
    • 32 GB RAM
    • GeForce GTX 1080Ti
    • LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor
    • Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick
    • Thrustmaster TFRP T. Flight Rudder Pedals
    • Honeycomb Bravo Throttle Quadrant

     

    FilbertFlies
    Youtube Channel
    Discord

