Orbx Announces Himalayas Mesh For MSFS 2020

We are pleased to announce the next installment of our successful Microsoft Flight Simulator mesh product line - Himalaya Mesh.

Known for its characteristic features of soaring heights, alpine glaciers and jagged peaks, the Himalayas (or Himalaya which is derived from the Sanskrit words of snow abode) is home to the highest mountains in the world.

Himalaya Mesh has been carefully blended from 3 different sources resulting in a crisp 10m resolution to give you a truly unique experience in the area. This is also by far our largest in terms of coverage area with an installation size of just over 20 GB.

Like our other Microsoft Flight Simulator mesh products, Himalaya Mesh is a 100% self-contained product with no changes made to the default mesh or any other files. With virtually no noticeable performance impact, each LOD is consistent without any blurring and minimal LOD morphing when flying over the mountainous terrain of the Himalayan ranges.

