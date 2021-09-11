  • M'M Simulations - EDQD Bayreuth Airport for MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-09-2021 12:20 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    M'M Simulations - EDQD Bayreuth Airport for MSFS 2020

    Bayreuth Airport (IATA: BYU, ICAO: EDQD), also called Verkehrslandeplatz Bayreuth in German, is a general-aviation non-towered airport serving the city of Bayreuth, Germany. It was formerly known as Bindlacher Berg Airport.

    The airfield is located on a plateau (the so-called Bindlacher Berg) in Bindlach 6.3 km (3.9 miles, 3.4 nm) northeast of the city center of Bayreuth, close to the interchange of German motorways A9 and A70. Public transport to Bayreuth is provided by Verkehrsverbund Großraum Nürnberg (VGN) with busses.

    M'M Simulations - EDQD Bayreuth Airport for MSFS 2020

    M'M Simulations - EDQD Bayreuth Airport for MSFS 2020

    The airport's main runway (06/24) is suitable for planes weighing up to 5,700 kg (up to 10,000 kg). It is equipped with PAPI lights and satellite-based RNAV procedures. In addition, there are three parallel runways (S1 through S3) with grass surface meant for gliders. Several hangars, refuelling with Avgas 100LL or Jet A-1 and special firefighting vehicles are available. In addition, the airport features a small terminal building and a tower.

    Features

    • Accurately modelled custom buildings
    • Ground markings and taxi routes based on real charts
    • Custom and detailed interior modeling
    • And much more to discover!

    M'M Simulations - EDQD Bayreuth Airport for MSFS 2020

    M'M Simulations - EDQD Bayreuth Airport for MSFS 2020

    Purchase M'M Simulations - EDQD Bayreuth Airport for MSFS 2020
    See other scenery from M'M Simulations

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc australia boeing boundless canadian xpress carenado cessna cj4 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Carenado Shares Preview Images of Cessna Skymaster

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?23375-Carenado-Shares-Preview-Images-of-Cessna-Skymaster

    Last Post By: max327 Today, 12:43 PM Go to last post
    oneleg

    Cessna 152 max weight = 100% fuel + pilot and co-pilot (170 lbs each) only??

    Thread Starter: oneleg

    Let me get this straight. With a co-pilot and full fuel tanks, the C152 can't bring any cargo??

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 12:22 PM Go to last post
    peer01

    Mixed-Bag Randoms 02

    Thread Starter: peer01

    Mixed-Bag 2, another 12 random screenies. I posted some of the pics here over the years, some are "new", Please click on the pics to enlarge:

    Last Post By: jankees Today, 12:01 PM Go to last post
    aikichris

    trenches across terrain

    Thread Starter: aikichris

    Hi all. Apologies if this has been raised before, I couldn't find reference to it. Ever since update 4 my terrain has changed with trenches...

    Last Post By: aikichris Today, 11:19 AM Go to last post