M'M Simulations - EDQD Bayreuth Airport for MSFS 2020

Bayreuth Airport (IATA: BYU, ICAO: EDQD), also called Verkehrslandeplatz Bayreuth in German, is a general-aviation non-towered airport serving the city of Bayreuth, Germany. It was formerly known as Bindlacher Berg Airport.

The airfield is located on a plateau (the so-called Bindlacher Berg) in Bindlach 6.3 km (3.9 miles, 3.4 nm) northeast of the city center of Bayreuth, close to the interchange of German motorways A9 and A70. Public transport to Bayreuth is provided by Verkehrsverbund Großraum Nürnberg (VGN) with busses.

The airport's main runway (06/24) is suitable for planes weighing up to 5,700 kg (up to 10,000 kg). It is equipped with PAPI lights and satellite-based RNAV procedures. In addition, there are three parallel runways (S1 through S3) with grass surface meant for gliders. Several hangars, refuelling with Avgas 100LL or Jet A-1 and special firefighting vehicles are available. In addition, the airport features a small terminal building and a tower.

Features

Accurately modelled custom buildings

Ground markings and taxi routes based on real charts

Custom and detailed interior modeling

And much more to discover!

