Interview With Developer Dan French Conducted By Dominic Smith

Dan, could I begin by asking you about how your interest in flight simulation began?

My first flight sim experience was during high school while I was visiting American Airlines' pilot training academy in Ft. Worth, Texas. It was a career day type trip. That sim of 1967 would mimic all kinds of situations. They had a giant building that contained a model of the Dallas-Ft. Worth area which, along with a moving camera, provided TV to the windshields of the Boeing 727. Leave the area, and you were in clouds and IFR. Though I never became a pilot, I was captivated by the simulator idea.

Around 1982, I received a floppy disc copy of the first or second edition of Flight Simulator. You know the one, it had a green screen, black lines for runways, and building outlines of Chicago. Even with the slow frame rate provided by my IBM PC, it couldn't curb my enthusiasm (I was hooked).

Rearing kids and building a career put me out of touch for a while, but an illness stopped me from real life duties for about 6 weeks. Not being much of a TV or movie guy, I pulled out an old copy of Flight Sim, but it was unable to run on my latest computer due to compatibility issues.

However, I soon found out that new versions were available, namely FS2004 (what a jewel of a sim). So, I began flying again and soon had questions about my technique, etc. I was so surprised when I began to search the internet and found FlightSim.Com. A whole community existed of apparently thousands of us worldwide that I knew nothing about. The biggest surprise was the vast array of model aircraft and sceneries available, all for free!

My first downloads were a Continental Airlines Viscount and my old hometown airport, KMAF Midland/Odessa, Texas. The Viscount was the first plane on which I ever flew on, KMAF to KAMA Amarillo, with my Dad.

Soon I was flying passengers all over Texas, but as everyone knows, it didn't take long for me to become disgruntled with the default scenery. To be fair, Microsoft actually did a wonderful job on the default sceneries in FS2004 and FSX, but as simmers, we can easily become snobs. Failing to find a good rendition of KMAF or the old Houston International, I wondered if I could build my own. I had difficulty with the model making program I bought, and textures for me were still using mostly the default ones. When I discovered Sketchup, model building became very simple and even elegant. I tried Gmax but stuck with Sketchup due to simplicity. I got into photography at around that time too and eventually found Photoshop. Now I could make my own textures!

Dan, what was the first scenery you ever created for others to enjoy?

I built KHOU Houston International as I remembered it during 1965 from online photos and was very pleased with the result (almost 10 years ago now). In a brave move, I decided to risk exposing my airport to the public and uploaded it to FlightSim.Com, and off we went!

What have been your most popular projects?

My most frequently downloaded projects are libraries of building and hangar models. But I was surprised to find my most popular scenery has actually been my Iceland Airports for FSX with over 5000 downloads. I decided to build this scenery when I got hooked on reading Icelandic Noir mysteries. This was a fun project with several airports requiring custom terminals to be made. As well as the terminals, I also made lighthouses which were modelled from original photos and even included special lighting effects. This meant I could use them for night VFR navigation. I've been toying with an update to include a new island and an exploding volcano. However, many flight simmers are moving away from FSX in favor of MSFS 2020, so we will see.

Since I lived in northern Kentucky near the airport, I created KCVG for FSX and it too has been very popular. Due to 9-11 and then COVID, the airport has unfortunately seen better days, and so I have kept it in its grand old style of yesterday. I may update it soon with the new Amazon Prime ramp, but I'm going to keep the terminals and buildings as they were back in their heyday.