  • pizzagalli.ch - Northrop Grumman F19 Stealth For X-Plane

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-08-2021 03:31 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    pizzagalli.ch - Northrop Grumman F19 Stealth For X-Plane

    F-19 is the designation for a hypothetical US fighter aircraft that has never been officially acknowledged, and has engendered much speculation that it might refer to a type of aircraft whose existence is still classified.

    Since the unification of the numbering system in 1962, U.S. fighters have been designated by consecutive numbers, beginning with the F-1 Fury. F-13 was never assigned to a fighter due to triskaidekaphobia, though the designation had previously been used for a reconnaissance version of the B-29. After the F/A-18 Hornet, the next announced aircraft was the YF-20 Tigershark. The USAF proposed the F-19 designation for the fighter, but Northrop requested the "F-20" instead. The USAF finally approved the F-20 designation in 1982. The truth behind this jump in numbers is Northrop pressed the designation "YF-20" as they wanted an even number, in order to stand out from the Soviet odd-numbered designations. Despite this, the designations YF-17 and YF-23 were not skipped (although YF-20, YF-17 and YF-23 all were prototypes and did not enter production phase).

    pizzagalli.ch - Northrop Grumman F19 Stealth For X-Plane

    The United States received the first Lockheed F-117 stealth fighter in 1982. During the decade many news articles discussed what they called the "F-19". The Testor Corporation produced a F-19 scale model. The company had decades of experience in producing highly detailed models that pilots and aerospace engineers purchased, and used its sources in the United States military and defense contractors. The CBS Evening News with Dan Rather and other media discussed the model after its January 1986 introduction; when the real stealth aircraft crashed in California in July 1986, news stories used the model to depict it.

    Representative Ron Wyden asked the chairman of Lockheed Corporation why an aircraft that Congressmen could not see was sold as model aircraft. The publicity helped to make the model the best-selling model aircraft of all time, but it did not really resemble the F-117, which no doubt pleased those working with the real, secret aircraft. The F-117 designation was publicly revealed with the actual aircraft in November 1988.

    pizzagalli.ch - Northrop Grumman F19 Stealth For X-Plane

    Features

    • Fmod
    • Fully animated 3D exterior model with gear, flaps, flight controls
    • Weapon bay door opening matches selected weapon
    • Fully animated 3D interior cockpit model: with stick, throttle, rudder pedals, switches
    • Ejection seat
    • Multiple liveries available separately
    • SASL plug-in driven avionics and automated systems
    • Default auto flap control options can be switched off for full manual control if desired
    • User flight manual
    • 4K textures
    • 1 model
    • Nav light selection
    • Garmin 1000
    • Pilot automatic
    • Engine systems
    • Complete NAV system
    • Optimized for XP11

    pizzagalli.ch - Northrop Grumman F19 Stealth For X-Plane

    Purchase pizzagalli.ch - Northrop Grumman F19 Stealth For X-Plane
    See other pizzagalli.ch aircraft for X-Plane

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc australia boeing boundless canadian xpress carenado cessna cj4 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Skywatcher12

    Windows 11

    Thread Starter: Skywatcher12

    It's very early but from what I am finding Win 11 should run old games same as Win 10. Haven't updated myself but checking around the net there...

    Last Post By: Capt_Flappers Today, 04:53 PM Go to last post
    Jim Hall

    Calibration on Loading a flight

    Thread Starter: Jim Hall

    I recalibrated my new controls and buttons last week. When I load an old flight now, will my new calibrations be in effect or the calibrations at the...

    Last Post By: Jim Hall Today, 04:46 PM Go to last post
    davidc2

    New York City problems

    Thread Starter: davidc2

    I decided to take a flight around NYC today, and discovered that it looks like garbage! I checked my settings, noticed that they had all been...

    Last Post By: davidc2 Today, 03:09 PM Go to last post
    aikichris

    trenches across terrain

    Thread Starter: aikichris

    Hi all. Apologies if this has been raised before, I couldn't find reference to it. Ever since update 4 my terrain has changed with trenches...

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 02:40 PM Go to last post