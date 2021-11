FlyByWire Simulations Previews VNAV Implementation

Here is a post from FlyByWire Simulations previewing the VNAV implementation with exclusive CDA (continuous descent approach) functionality on their A32NX for MSFS:

When VNAV? Soon! Here is an early preview of the upcoming VNAV implementation with a special feature: CDA mode, featuring FLAP1 and FLAP2 pseudo-waypoints. This functionality is only available on the Honeywell FMS, and therefore exclusive to the A32NX!

Learn more about CDA here.

Source