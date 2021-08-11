IndiaFoxtTecho Details Plans For MSFS 2020 Carriers

Busy weekend dotted by hardware failures (we had a motherboard failure on the computer on which we do MSFS project integration) - luckily local computer stores with good off-the-shelf components and decent prices still exist! The important thing is that nothing was lost in the process.

...so back to development, we have received a number of questions regarding the carrier screen shots we have recently shown - and frankly we think they are overhyped.

Just to set the record straight, first: in our opinion the best and most realistic carrier operations environment is by far DCS Supercarrier. Second: there are a lot of limitations at the moment in MSFS so that decent carrier ops simulations cannot be achieved.

That being said, we are developing a small fleet of HIGHLY detailed carriers as STATIC objects, just to create a "companion" package for the F-35 and mostly to highlight the differences between the F-35 variants.

At the moment we have:

America class LHA (meant to be used with the F-35B of course):

USS LHA-6 in the China Sea, not far from from the Japanese Coast, close to Nagasaki, Japan.



USS LHA-7 off the coast of San Diego, USA

Gerald R. Ford class CVN (for the F-35C):

USS Gerald R. Ford CVN-78, North of NAS Key West, USA

As for the CVN-78, if you are reading this, probably we do not need to add anything else: even setting a 30 knots wind blowing from the bow of the ship (which makes things a little better) it is not a realistic simulation of a carrier landing. Still... it is fun, and we thought that it was a nice addition to the package (with an acceptable development cost).

Contrary to other add-ons, with which we do not want to compete (this is basically a fun "side project") the launch and arrest functionality is coded at aircraft level:

Currently, if you lower the launch bar on the F-35C and apply full throttle, that will trigger a "virtual catapult" which will send you in the air with a realistic acceleration.

Similarly, landing with the hook down will trigger a realistic deceleration. THESE WILL WORK ON ANY SURFACE in the game.

In addition to that, it would we quite easy to recreate some basic LSO radio calls* and detect which "wire" you have engaged by checking your position against the carrier location (but that will work only on the CVN-78).

We plan to share the code (which is however very simple) for other devs or the community to make it better or make other planes compatible with the carrier.

If time allows, we will work on a Nimitz-class for the T-45C with similar features.

And yes, we have also considered making the Queen Elizabeth and the Cavour... and these may come at a later date.

As for the release, we think it *may* be better to keep this separate from the F-35 package, if anything to make updates easier. If it will be a separate package, it will be a very inexpensive payware (but we are also considering a free release).

...that is it for the moment. We know this is disappointing for some, but we want to be extremely clear and make sure the our marketing material does not oversell our products.

Then, hopefully we'll get proper carriers support in future (for the record, MSFS assets already contain traces of a working carrier)...

* - As for the LSO we cannot confirm anything yet. Still, if you are American and you believe you have the proper voice and accent to record the radio calls for us, please contact us with a private message.

