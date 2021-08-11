Aeroplane Heaven DC-3 Service Upgrade P3D V4.5 and V5.2

We have released another upgrade for the DC-3 for P3D v4.5 up to v5.2

This upgrade contains remapped models and new textures to improve the appearance in P3DV5.2.

As part of the upgrade, we have included 8 new textures which were to form Livery Pack 1 but we have decided to release them FREE. Rather than downloading a separate livery pack we have incorporated the liveries into the new upgrade package.

Changelog

Aeroplane Heaven Douglas DC-3 Service Upgrade for P3DV4.5 and P3DV5.2

Further modifications to the texture mapping for improved appearance in V5.2.

As a result of these modifications we can now release a free livery pack.

Livery Pack 1

Air France

Air Anglia

Buffalo Airways

Aironaves (Mexico)

Air Queensland

Ansett ANA

TAA Classic (early polished alloy)

Swissair (original livery on natural alloy)

Swissair restored (high polished alloy)

ALL these additional liveries are now included in the complete package.

Avionics

We understand that the developers of the F1 GTN suite will no longer be developing for P3D. They are also no longer supporting the package.

This means that if you own the F1 GTN suite and use it in the DC-3, it will not function in V5+ You can continue to use it in V4.5.

Therefore, we have removed reference to this package from the panels in V5.2 as there may be issues with crashing and freezing, due to incompatibility. The RealityXP range of products remains available and will function well with the DC-3 in V4.5 or V5+ and it is not difficult to transition to these, using the basic panel.cfg entries from V4.5, copied and pasted to the panel.cfg of the V5+ version of the DC-3.

