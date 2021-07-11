  • Taburet - Washington/Oregon Power Lines For MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-07-2021 02:44 PM  Number of Views: 109  
    1 Comment

    Taburet - Washington/Oregon Power Lines For MSFS 2020

    The function of this scenery is to add electrification wires to the default power lines pylons. The systems has been optimized to keep MSFS fluidity as high as possible. The lines have been adjusted at height to match default power pylons already in the simulator; being thin objects the visibility is reasonable and they can be easily recognized when flying at a few hundred of feet of altitude.

    1 Comment
    1. n85988's Avatar
      n85988 - Today, 03:29 PM
      I would definitely buy it if it didn't have all those balls the whole length of each line.....I've never seen anything like that anywhere in the US. But he's on the right track.

