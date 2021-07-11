Taburet - Washington/Oregon Power Lines For MSFS 2020

The function of this scenery is to add electrification wires to the default power lines pylons. The systems has been optimized to keep MSFS fluidity as high as possible. The lines have been adjusted at height to match default power pylons already in the simulator; being thin objects the visibility is reasonable and they can be easily recognized when flying at a few hundred of feet of altitude.

