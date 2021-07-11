  • FSRealistic Released for MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    FSRealistic Released for MSFS 2020

    FSRealistic brings a whole new world of immersion into MSFS. We believe that FSRealistic will change the way simmers experience MSFS same as it changed for X-Plane users.

    Features

    Growing Effects List

    Enjoy a growing list of 28 sound and vibration effects which will bring life into your flight sim experience.

    FPS Friendly

    FSRealistic has zero to none fps impact! This will allow you to enjoy MSFS at its best along with FSRealistic.

    VR Beta

    VR support is currenlty in beta, which means all sound effects are supports, yet, some of the vibratio effects may not perform to our satisfection yet.

    ButtKicker

    FSRealistic compliments ButtKicker with multiple low-frequency sounds that will rock your chair.

    TrackIR

    FSRealistic support all types of head tracking devices.

    Realism And Quality

    Built by a real pilot and a software engineer to maintain a high quality product.

    3rd Parties

    To our knowledge and tests, FSRealistic works well with all existing MSFS addons to this time.

    Profile Cloud

    Enjoy a growing communit-driven profile cloud which will ease your way into getting the best profile for your aircraft.

    fsrealistic.com

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

