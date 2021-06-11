  • Carenado Shares Preview Images of Cessna Skymaster

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-06-2021 05:47 PM  Number of Views: 87  
    Over on their Facebook page, Carenado have shared some preview images of an old favourite coming soon to MSFS, the Cessna Skymaster:

    The Cessna Skymaster is an American twin-engine civil utility aircraft built in a push-pull configuration. Its engines are mounted in the nose and rear of its pod-style fuselage. The first Skymaster, Model 336 Skymaster, had fixed landing gear and initially flew on February 28, 1961. It went into production in May 1963. The Skymaster's unique sound is made by its rear pusher propeller slicing through turbulent air from the front propeller and over the airframe while its front tractor propeller addresses undisturbed air. Cessna built 2993 Skymasters of all variants, including 513 military O-2 versions. Production in America ended in 1982, but was continued by Reims in France, with the FTB337 STOL and the military FTMA Milirole.

    1. squiremel's Avatar
      squiremel - Today, 06:30 PM
      Love this aeroplane

