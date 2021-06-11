Laminar Research Shows Cockpit Rain Effects In X-Plane 12

Over on their Facebook page, Laminar Research, the team behind X-Plane, have yet again shared a single image showing off the impressive visuals of their upcoming sim, X-Plane 12.

In this latest shot, you can quite clearly see how the rain reacts to both the motion and speed of the aircraft. This is quite a departure to what we have seen in the past and is highly welcomed. From what we have witnessed so far, X-Plane 12 appears to be gearing up to be a real challenger to MSFS, but then again, like most things, only time will tell.

From what we have seen so far from the team, what are your thoughts on X-Plane 12?

Source