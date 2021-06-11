29Palms Previews Mykonos Scenery v2 For MSFS

Hey, today we have some fresh previews of Mykonos v2 for you! As promised the update will be made available free of charge, depicting the current state of the airport. Including the new terminal, fire station and more!

Another big question after Orbx's release of Skiathos is: What are our plans for Skiathos? Unfortunately, it does not make economical sense to release a second rendition if there already is a decent product available. So our Skiathos will not come to MSFS, instead we will focus on making Contrail the go-to platform for all simulators and further airport projects. Beside Mykonos (LGMK) we are actively working on Nuremberg (EDDN) in collaboration with LimeSim and Captain7, followed by Twentynine Palms Airport (KTNP) and brand new projects.

Mykonos Airport is the international airport of the Greek island of Mykonos, located 4 km from the town of Mykonos. It serves flights to domestic and European metropolitan destinations due to the island being a popular leisure destination.

Source