SimWorks Studios Update On MSFS Kodiak

A short update on the Kodiak:
- A couple of things left to iron out in the graphics department, wheeled variants are complete.
- We fell a bit behind schedule with the code and flight model. A few quirks remain to be ironed out.
- The plane will NOT be released before Sim Update 7: there will be changes to the flight model that may affect it, so we want to test it and tweak if needed before releasing
- Floatplane: Model completed, we are starting texture work. In the screen shot below you can get a look at the anti-slip surface at the top of the Aerocet 6650.
- Sounds done