MSFS November 4th, 2021 Development Update

We are quickly approaching the release of our Game of the Year Edition and Reno Air Races expansion! The team is currently heads down working hard to bring you the best possible experience. If you have any questions about the upcoming releases, click here to upvote or ask a question to the devs. Our next monthly Dev Q&A is scheduled for November 17th at 10:30am Pacific Time.

SDK Update

General

Regarding the fspackagetools.exe bug that appeared on SU6, we published a series of hotfixes on DevSupport. If you are impacted by this issue, you can find help here: https://devsupport.flightsimulator.com/articles/3288/fspackagetool-workaround-to-display-debug-console.html.

Dev Mode

Statistic Profiler



We improved the bitmap stats. We now avoid counting shared bitmaps several times.



Scenery Editor



We added the draw debug for helipads.





We fixed a crash that could happen when trying to add a CarParking to the scene.



Visual Effects Editor



We fixed a crash that happened when closing a document after moving and deleting a node.





We fixed the usage of default value for Graph parameter.





We fixed potential freezes in the BezierCurve editor when using the mouse wheel.

WASM

We fixed the WASM gauges on Xbox.

