  • MSFS November 4th, 2021 Development Update

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-05-2021 04:56 PM  Number of Views: 4  
    0 Comments

    MSFS November 4th, 2021 Development Update

    We are quickly approaching the release of our Game of the Year Edition and Reno Air Races expansion! The team is currently heads down working hard to bring you the best possible experience. If you have any questions about the upcoming releases, click here to upvote or ask a question to the devs. Our next monthly Dev Q&A is scheduled for November 17th at 10:30am Pacific Time.

    SDK Update

    • General
      • Regarding the fspackagetools.exe bug that appeared on SU6, we published a series of hotfixes on DevSupport. If you are impacted by this issue, you can find help here: https://devsupport.flightsimulator.com/articles/3288/fspackagetool-workaround-to-display-debug-console.html.
    • Dev Mode
      • Statistic Profiler
        • We improved the bitmap stats. We now avoid counting shared bitmaps several times.
      • Scenery Editor
        • We added the draw debug for helipads.
        • We fixed a crash that could happen when trying to add a CarParking to the scene.
      • Visual Effects Editor
        • We fixed a crash that happened when closing a document after moving and deleting a node.
        • We fixed the usage of default value for Graph parameter.
        • We fixed potential freezes in the BezierCurve editor when using the mouse wheel.
    • WASM
      • We fixed the WASM gauges on Xbox.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021
    Tags: mfs, microsoft, msfs

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc australia boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cj4 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    jankees

    Dragons

    Thread Starter: jankees

    VP-KEA_005 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk9972 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk9943 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 06:53 PM Go to last post
    peer01

    Randoms-mixed bag 01

    Thread Starter: peer01

    Hundreds of screenshots are saved from my crashed PC, I was able to selected 12 posts with 12 random pics. Here's the first one: I posted some of...

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 06:48 PM Go to last post
    beroun

    Ultimate Terrain Canada-Alaska

    Thread Starter: beroun

    Hi, Following on my previous threat and for those with Ultimate Terrain Canada-Alaska add-on from Flight1. Does the Vancouver YVR airport open...

    Last Post By: caphavoc Today, 06:18 PM Go to last post
    davidc2

    Steam VS MS Store

    Thread Starter: davidc2

    I am thinking of upgrading MSFS from standard to at least Deluxe. I was also (considering) going through Steam. I've read some good posts on this...

    Last Post By: davidc2 Today, 04:27 PM Go to last post