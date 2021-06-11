  • Sierrasim Simulation - SKPS Antonio Narino Airport - Pasto for P3D Updated

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    by Nels_Anderson

Published on 11-06-2021  
    0 Comments

    Sierrasim Simulation - SKPS Antonio Narino Airport - Pasto for P3D Updated

    Changelog v1.3

    New features:

    • New photoreal LOD19, more areas added update 2021
    • Real autogen update 2021
    • Photo-realistic textures for buildings, vehicles, etc.
    • Airport objects
    • Optimized for good performance
    • Compatible with Orbx, Vector, OpenLC South America, FreemeshX (recommended mesh)
    • 3D grass
    • GSX ready (only P3D V4)
    • New dynamic lights
    • Windsock SODE, wet surface SODE
    • New PBR runway - new parking positions, model update 2021
    • New terminal update 2021
    • New models of ALS approach lights
    • Visual reference VFR approach (Matituy and Taminango Town)

    About SKPS Antonio Nariño Airport - Pasto P3D

    Antonio Nariño Airport (IATA: PSO, ICAO: SKPS) is located in the town of Chachagüí and serves the city of Pasto in the Nariño Department of Colombia. The airport is 35 kilometres (22 mi) north of Pasto. It handles only domestic flights in addition to military operations and private charters. A new terminal, administrative and tower control are being built, also new navigation equipment is being set up due to the increasing number of passengers and cargo flights.

    The airport's runway was built on a plateau of 50 meters because of the surrounding terrain. Due to this, many pilots refer to the airport as an aircraft carrier. The runway is also relatively short for the elevation of the airport.

    The position of the runway means that it is often rendered useless, since in the presence of crosswinds, it prevents aircraft making a safe takeoff and landing. Crosswinds are common during the summer, particularly during the month of August.

    Purchase Sierrasim Simulation - SKPS Antonio Narino Airport - Pasto for P3D
    See other scenery from Sierrasim

