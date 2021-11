FlyJSim Releases Multiple Q4XP Patches

Less than a week after initial release, developer FlyJSim has already released five patches for their Q4XP twin turboprop for X-Plane. Each patch is just a set of fixes, there are no new features being offered as of yet.

For those interested in keeping up to date on this rapidly evolving aircraft, it appears that FlyJSim does not keep either their own web site or their Facebook page up to date. The only up to date source seems to be their Discord site.

flyjsim.com

Discord