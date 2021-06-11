  • FlightControlReplay v4.5 Autumn Update Out Now

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-06-2021 09:23 AM  Number of Views: 3  
    0 Comments

    FlightControlReplay v4.5 Autumn Update Out Now

    Fabio Merlo announced the Autumn Update for the version 4.5 of FlightControlReplay Professional: for the most complete Record / Replay utility for MSFS, P3D5 - 1 and FSX.

    Another FREE update is available to ALL registered users of FlightControlReplay (FCR). Among the NEW features that have been added. we introduce the AI Traffic detection: FCR lets you select one or multiple AI aircraft operating in your vicinity so you can Record and Replay from their point of view. Switch and cycle between the different aircraft. AI detection include both AI Traffic generated by the simulator, and the AI planes generated by PlayASAI feature of FCR, with their respective custom position.

    Coming along this AI Aircraft detection, FCR lets you Record and Replay one or multiple selection of them at once. In one FCR instance, you can generate other Ghosts Aircraft with PlayAsAI feature for formation flying, and in another FCR instance running at the same time, you can Record and Replay several aircraft among them, or even follow one or several AI aircraft operating near your main User Aircraft.

    It's now also possible to Import a KML file into FCR to Replay a Real Life Flight in the simulator (MSFS only). KML files are geographic data files that can be open in Google Earth for example. Flightaware.com can export for free the track of a real life flight as a KML File.

    With FCR, you can now reproduce, follow, and record this flight in the flight simulator.

    Thanks to XMapsy developer, FlightControlReplay is now compatible with this excellent EFB connector for use with multiple simulators and mobile device (iOS/Android). It means that when XMapsy exports a KML file of your flight, it's directly injected into FCR. Easy and fast to replay and record it!

    Upon the demand of our existing customers, we still look for new areas of improvement in the proprietary algorithm in order to fix bugs and to improve the smooth videos, the most accurate reproduction of your aircraft events. We did it here again, a new bunch of fixes are included.

    The update is FREE for all registered users.

    Changelog

    • NEW FEATURE ADDED Record / Replay AI Planes with AI Traffic detection: Switch view to AI aircraft of AI traffic. Detect also the ghosts aircraft of PlayAsAI by FCR : follow, replay and record any of them that were mentioned here (MSFS P3D).
    • NEW FEATURE ADDED KML file import to replay a real life flight in the simulator (MSFS only).
    • NEW FEATURE ADDED XMapsy compatible KML file export directly injected into FCR, ready for Replay and Record!
    • FEATURE ENHANCEMENT Algorithm improvements for even more accurate and smooth videos.

    Web Site

    1. Categories:
    2. FSX,
    3. HN,
    4. Prepar3D,
    5. MSFS,
    6. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc australia boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cj4 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    inky160

    Plane Spotting in KSEZ Sedona Arizona

    Thread Starter: inky160

    Plane spotting at Sedona (KSEZ) Little Navmap GPS flight path KPHX Phoenix to KSEZ Sedona rwy 3 Live weather enabled, ATC disabled, Heads-up...

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 08:06 AM Go to last post
    Miahflyer

    WHY IT'S ME? The photogrammetry problem

    Thread Starter: Miahflyer

    H!, Happy flyers I wonder that since nobody complains about the photogrammetry problem that I have, I am really annoyed. Initially I could not...

    Last Post By: Miahflyer Today, 07:22 AM Go to last post
    skydoc01

    Unexplained loss of power in C-152

    Thread Starter: skydoc01

    Greetings, Your assistance will be appreciated. I've been "flying" the Cessna 152 in MSFS 2020. At different points in the flights I've made, the...

    Last Post By: The One and Only Yesterday, 10:36 PM Go to last post
    ralphie1313

    Very fast install??

    Thread Starter: ralphie1313

    So i had to uninstall flight sim and then i reinstalled it throu steam, it took 5 min to reinstall ? does thst sound right ? When i first installed...

    Last Post By: ralphie1313 Yesterday, 05:59 PM Go to last post