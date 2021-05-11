  • This Day in Aviation: November 5

    Today we remember Calbraith Rodgers who on the 5th November 1911, completed the first coast-to-coast flight across the USA in his Vin Fiz Flyer.

    Vin Viz takes off from Sheepshead Bay

    The flight began at 4:30 pm, September 17, 1911, when Rodgers took off from the Sheepshead Bay Race Track in Brooklyn, New York. Although the plan called for a large number of stops along the way, in the end there were 75, including 16 crashes, and Rodgers was injured several times. Taylor and the team of mechanics rebuilt the Vin Fiz Flyer when necessary, and only a few pieces of the original plane actually made the entire trip.

    On November 5, having missed the prize deadline by 19 days, Rodgers landed in Pasadena, California, in front of a crowd of 20,000.

    If you're an FS2004 user and have a few days to spare, why not try your hand at flying the Vin Fiz Flyer along the same route with this wonderful model by Paul Beardsley:

    FS2004 Vin Fiz

    Download FS2004 1911 Wright EX Model Vin Fiz: 1911vinf.zip

    I'm unsure whether Paul's model works in FSX or P3D, but if anyone is willing to test it and report back, that would be really helpful.

