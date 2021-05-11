FlightSimulator.me - Ingamepanels Pack For MSFS Updated

Developer Rafael Santos announces an update to his panels collection for Microsoft Flight Simulator, Ingamepanels 8in1 Pack For MSFS. The pack includes handy features like a descent calculator, METAR viewer, navmap, PDF viewer, Oculus VR panel and more. The update corrects issues with the latest SU7 sim update.

The full list of panels includes:

IVAO VATSIM MAP v1.4.2

METAR Viewer v1.5

VFRMap Enhanced v1.9.2

Oculus VR Panel v1.2

Ingamepanel NAVMAP v1.6

CANVAS v1.2

Ingamepanel PDF Viewer v1.4

Descent Calculator v1.1

Same price: $10.

Purchase FlightSimulator.me - Ingamepanels Pack for MSFS