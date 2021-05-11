  • FlightSimulator.me - Ingamepanels Pack For MSFS Updated

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Rafael Santos - Ingamepanels Pack 8in1 for MSFS

    Developer Rafael Santos announces an update to his panels collection for Microsoft Flight Simulator, Ingamepanels 8in1 Pack For MSFS. The pack includes handy features like a descent calculator, METAR viewer, navmap, PDF viewer, Oculus VR panel and more. The update corrects issues with the latest SU7 sim update.

    The full list of panels includes:

    • IVAO VATSIM MAP v1.4.2
    • METAR Viewer v1.5
    • VFRMap Enhanced v1.9.2
    • Oculus VR Panel v1.2
    • Ingamepanel NAVMAP v1.6
    • CANVAS v1.2
    • Ingamepanel PDF Viewer v1.4
    • Descent Calculator v1.1

    Same price: $10.

    Purchase FlightSimulator.me - Ingamepanels Pack for MSFS

