FlightSimulator.me - Ingamepanels Pack For MSFS Updated

Developer Rafael Santos announces an update to his panels collection for Microsoft Flight Simulator, Ingamepanels 8in1 Pack For MSFS. The pack includes handy features like a descent calculator, METAR viewer, navmap, PDF viewer, Oculus VR panel and more. The update corrects issues with the latest SU7 sim update.
The full list of panels includes:
- IVAO VATSIM MAP v1.4.2
- METAR Viewer v1.5
- VFRMap Enhanced v1.9.2
- Oculus VR Panel v1.2
- Ingamepanel NAVMAP v1.6
- CANVAS v1.2
- Ingamepanel PDF Viewer v1.4
- Descent Calculator v1.1
Same price: $10.