WTFlightsim - Phuket International Airport For P3D

Discover Phuket with our first major release for Prepar3D and join us on a breathtaking trip to one of Thailand's most stunning destinations. With international visitors from all over the world and nearly 20 Million passengers handled, Phuket Airport plays a key role in Thailand's tourism industry.

Take your favourite aircraft and visit Phuket.

We have taken the utmost care to recreate this scenery for you to enjoy within your flight simulator. All featured buildings have been reproduced with a great level of detail and are fully PBR textured. The International Terminal also comes with interior modelling so you will have something to look at while your passengers are boarding the plane.

Features

Authentic recreation of Phuket International Airport

Detailed modelling of all buildings

High quality PBR textures throughout the entire airport

Highly detailed custom ground textures

Dynamic lighting

Purchase WTFlightsim - Phuket International Airport For P3D