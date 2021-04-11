  • WTFlightsim - Phuket International Airport For P3D

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-04-2021 03:04 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    WTFlightsim - Phuket International Airport For P3D

    Discover Phuket with our first major release for Prepar3D and join us on a breathtaking trip to one of Thailand's most stunning destinations. With international visitors from all over the world and nearly 20 Million passengers handled, Phuket Airport plays a key role in Thailand's tourism industry.

    Take your favourite aircraft and visit Phuket.

    We have taken the utmost care to recreate this scenery for you to enjoy within your flight simulator. All featured buildings have been reproduced with a great level of detail and are fully PBR textured. The International Terminal also comes with interior modelling so you will have something to look at while your passengers are boarding the plane.

    WTFlightsim - Phuket International Airport For P3D

    WTFlightsim - Phuket International Airport For P3D

    Features

    • Authentic recreation of Phuket International Airport
    • Detailed modelling of all buildings
    • High quality PBR textures throughout the entire airport
    • Highly detailed custom ground textures
    • Dynamic lighting

    WTFlightsim - Phuket International Airport For P3D

    WTFlightsim - Phuket International Airport For P3D

    Purchase WTFlightsim - Phuket International Airport For P3D

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cj4 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Downwind66

    My aircraft from hell! Well, not the only one, but the one that I ended up keeping!

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    Most freeware download aircraft require a bit of tweeking to make them a "keeper!" But, this one really tried my patience! Shame on me for not...

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 03:32 PM Go to last post
    Mac6737

    Frustrated with A320 Autopilot

    Thread Starter: Mac6737

    Sorry, but I've been working on this diligently, and have looked at several YouTubes that pretend to explain the AP in the 320. None of them does an...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 02:05 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: This Day in Aviation

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?23359-This-Day-in-Aviation

    Last Post By: sfgarland Today, 01:40 PM Go to last post
    punder

    Keypad: How to install?

    Thread Starter: punder

    Just starting to use MSFS 2020 after a year layoff. Thought I’d try a little USB keypad to control flaps, views and some other things. Unfortunately...

    Last Post By: punder Today, 12:24 PM Go to last post