EB Cenarios – Aracaju Int'l Airport SBAR for MSFS 2020

Aracaju International Airport - Santa Maria (IATA: AJU, ICAO: SBAR) is located in the city of Aracaju, capital of the Sergipe state, in Brazil. 12 Km away from the city center, it is located in the expansion zone of Aracaju, very close to the main beaches that cover the city. It is located just 3.5 km from the important landmark of Arcos da Orla de Aracaju, where the main leisure areas, hotels and restaurants. Close to the airport, 5.8 km away, is the Coroa do Meio Lighthouse, inaugurated in 1991, and considered by the Brazilian Navy very important for navigation along the coast of Sergipe.

Features

Detailed modeling

PBR materials

Custom night lighting

Animated light from Lighthouse landmark

Terminal interior modeled

Detailed terminal roof with space frame structure modeled

Two detailed POI

Purchase EB Cenarios – Aracaju Int'l Airport SBAR for MSFS 2020