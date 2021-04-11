  • EB Cenarios – Aracaju Int'l Airport SBAR for MSFS 2020

    Aracaju International Airport - Santa Maria (IATA: AJU, ICAO: SBAR) is located in the city of Aracaju, capital of the Sergipe state, in Brazil. 12 Km away from the city center, it is located in the expansion zone of Aracaju, very close to the main beaches that cover the city. It is located just 3.5 km from the important landmark of Arcos da Orla de Aracaju, where the main leisure areas, hotels and restaurants. Close to the airport, 5.8 km away, is the Coroa do Meio Lighthouse, inaugurated in 1991, and considered by the Brazilian Navy very important for navigation along the coast of Sergipe.

    Features

    • Detailed modeling
    • PBR materials
    • Custom night lighting
    • Animated light from Lighthouse landmark
    • Terminal interior modeled
    • Detailed terminal roof with space frame structure modeled
    • Two detailed POI

    Purchase EB Cenarios – Aracaju Int'l Airport SBAR for MSFS 2020

