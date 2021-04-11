Navigraph Cycle 2111

Cycle 2111 is out! Update your tools and add-on aircraft FMS databases using the FMS Data Manager, and using the Navigraph Navdata Center for MSFS 2020 users. The current Jeppesen charts are already available through the Navigraph Charts apps.

Have you noticed that it seems like there are fewer and fewer airways in the European airspace? What’s going on and how does it affect route planning in flight simulation? Read on and we will tell you a bit about something called free route airspace (FRA).

For many years, airlines have flown on pre-defined pathways called airways. These airways can be seen as three-dimensional highways for aircraft.

EUROCONTROL, an organisation dedicated to supporting European aviation, has initiated the development and implementation of a concept called free route airspace (FRA). The project has the aim of overcoming the aviation sector’s efficiency, capacity and environmental problems.

The free route airspace is a specified airspace in which a route can be planned freely between a defined entry and exit point. Routes that are planned within a FRA, will only be subject to a few limitations, such as fixed entry and exit points and avoiding any danger areas. Flights remain subject to air traffic control within free route airspaces.

By introducing the FRA, operators can plan routes more flexibly within an area that was previously subject to planning along airways, which typically resulted in a longer route than needed.

The FRA implementation is a gradual process. Currently, three quarters of the European airspace now have free route airspace projects in place. Once the FRA implementation in Europe is complete, EUROCONTROL expects that the following savings have been made:

500,000 nautical miles per day

10,000 fewer CO2 tonnes per day

3,000 tonnes of fuel per day

3 million euro in fuel cost savings per day

So what is Navigraph doing to reflect these new conditions? As regions are moving from airways to free route airspaces, the Navigraph Development Team continuously update the integrated route planner in the Navigraph Charts apps to reflect these changes. As a result, routes in Europe will be planned with directs between waypoints to a greater extent than before. This allows for more optimized route planning using the Navigraph Charts apps - just like in the real world.

Source