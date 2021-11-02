Alpha India Group AI Manager For MSFS

Over the last months the tool has been tested by our team and some external testers and it seems more or less stable now. Users of P3D and AIM 1.0 will see that this Beta of AIM has currently less features then it has for P3D, this has different reasons and some features will stay P3D exclusive since MSFS is not supporting them (at least for now).

What to expect from this first beta

This beta is mainly for testing the OCI feature for MSFS and some backend changes. If you are running AIM 1.0 and are only using P3D there is no need for you to "upgrade" to this beta-version of AIM 1.1.

Users of MSFS will have the chance to get the first glimpse of OCI for MSFS. Users of the first OCI beta back in 2018 will see that the amount of content (SImObjects) is far less at the moment. This is a result of not yet upgraded SimObjects for MSFS. Users will have the ability to install the full range of flight plans, but it is most likely that many will only be installed with just the flight plan or just a few SimObjects, because the rest is still not added.

Roadmap

Well, to be honest this is depending on how MSFS itself will develop over the next updates. For the Tool (AI Manager) I will try to migrate as many features to MSFS as possible and when they have been tested AIM itself will leave the beta phase.

While having the public beta, we will keep having an internal beta-testing team to try out new features before they are getting public. This team might get more members during the beta phase, so if you have applied via the forum, you can still get picked.

For the OCI-Content (Models/SimObjects) this beta phase will take much longer, when new models are upgraded/released we will update out internal database and users can then update the OCI package directly via AIM. I guess this process will take months if not years and will be an ongoing process, as it has been in P3D.

Basically the OCI-Addon is a living/dynamic package (never finished, new stuff added from time to to time)

AIG Traffic Controller

Well there are a ton of issues with the internal AI system at the moment. Most of them are not fixable by AIG and we have to live with them. For stuff that can be fixed by AIG I am most likely fallback to our AIG Traffic Controller. Users of P3D already know AIGTC as the "injector" of our AIGFP based AI traffic. Unlike in OCI for P3D users of OCI for MSFS have no option to decide between BGL and AIGFP. All flight plans will get installed as AIGFP so AIGTC has full control over the flight plans and can add needed work-arounds on runtime.

