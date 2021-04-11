Wings Over The Reich Dev News

OBD Software have added a new "News" page to their WOTR web site which, to kick things off, has been updated with some development news, plus some new pictures and snippets of their new expansion for WOTR:

Work is progressing well onto the next phase of WOTR's journey. Our new expansion for WOTR is coming along nicely. New stunning clouds, terrain and scenery improvements already completed and new lighting has been added. New aircraft are under way, some built already, such as the variants of the experimental cannon armed Spitfire MKIb and more. Also an exciting new campaign period and location of the air war is in development, and your campaign can now, smoothly and seamlessly, extend into other periods of the war - more details on that will be released at a later time, but do stay tuned!

Source