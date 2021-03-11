  • This Day in Aviation

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-03-2021 04:09 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    This Day in Aviation: Major Robert A. Rushworth makes the first flight of the modified X-15A-2.

    Robert Rushworth (left) and X-15 in flight (right)

    Robert Aitken "Bob" Rushworth (October 9, 1924 - March 18, 1993 was an American United States Air Force major general, World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War pilot, mechanical and aeronautical engineer, test pilot and astronaut. He was one of twelve pilots who flew the North American X-15, an experimental spaceplane jointly operated by the Air Force and NASA. He flew 34 of the program's 199 flights, more than any other pilot.

    X-15 for FSX

    If you feel like piloting the X-15 like Major Rushworth, then why not head on over to the file library and check out Michael Pook's update of Massimo Altieri's X-15 for FSX:

    FSX Update For The North American X-15: x-15c.zip

    1. Categories:
    2. FSX,
    3. HN,
    4. 2021
    Tags: history, x-15

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cj4 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    punder

    Keypad: How to install?

    Thread Starter: punder

    Just starting to use MSFS 2020 after a year layoff. Thought I’d try a little USB keypad to control flaps, views and some other things. Unfortunately...

    Last Post By: punder Today, 05:07 PM Go to last post
    adamb

    Drone shots from Las Vegas - MSFS

    Thread Starter: adamb

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 03:45 PM Go to last post
    peer01

    Canadian DH-80 on a very cold an lonely flight

    Thread Starter: peer01

    The De Havilland DH-80 Puss-Moth first flew in 1930. Here's a cold flight over Canada. (Orbx scenery) Please click on the pics to enlarge:

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 03:43 PM Go to last post
    beroun

    Ultimate Terrain Canada-Alaska

    Thread Starter: beroun

    Hi, Following on my previous threat and for those with Ultimate Terrain Canada-Alaska add-on from Flight1. Does the Vancouver YVR airport open...

    Last Post By: beroun Today, 03:42 PM Go to last post