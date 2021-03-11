This Day in Aviation

This Day in Aviation: Major Robert A. Rushworth makes the first flight of the modified X-15A-2.

Robert Aitken "Bob" Rushworth (October 9, 1924 - March 18, 1993 was an American United States Air Force major general, World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War pilot, mechanical and aeronautical engineer, test pilot and astronaut. He was one of twelve pilots who flew the North American X-15, an experimental spaceplane jointly operated by the Air Force and NASA. He flew 34 of the program's 199 flights, more than any other pilot.

