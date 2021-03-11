  • Laminar Research Explains Photometric Lighting

    Nels_Anderson
    Laminar Research Explains Photometric Lighting

    Here is a post from Laminar Research explaining why photometric lighting is so important when it comes to creating an immersive environment:

    What Is a Photometric Renderer?

    Simply put, a photometric renderer is one that tries to create realism by using actual real world light levels (specified in real physical units) in its internal calculations. In other words, we render the world as it is.

    A decade ago, the image of the world you saw through your simulator was essentially built out of pre-made images drawn in Photoshop by artists. These images were drawn as realistically as possible, but they were low dynamic range (LDR) because that's all the monitor could handle. The sky was as blue as the art director decided, and then created with Photoshop. This worked great in its time, but with today's modern graphics cards we can do much better.

