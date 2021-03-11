  • Aerosoft - Airport Menorca XP

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-03-2021 01:42 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Aerosoft - Airport Menorca XP

    The popular holiday island Menorca is now also available for X-Plane 11. The current aerial images come in a resolution of 50 cm/pixel down to 25 cm/pixel in the airport area.

    The ground markings, markings and lighting are up to date, as well as the state of development of Menorca Airport of 2016. Highly detailed, animated jetways are implemented using SAM. The mesh was also adapted in the airport area in order to remain as closes as possible to reality. An Ortho4Xp patch is also included to match the mesh.

    Aerosoft - Airport Menorca XP

    Aerosoft - Airport Menorca XP

    Features

    • Airport Menorca with all buildings and service facilities
    • High-resolution satellite images (ca. 0.5 m/px) covering the whole island
    • Autogen buildings and vegetation for the entire aerial image area
    • Numerous static vehicles like buses, baggage carts, etc.
    • Detailed animated jetway models (using SAM plug-in)
    • Detailed ground markings
    • Dynamic lighting
    • Custom Mesh (Ortho4XP patch included)
    • Compatible with default AI Traffic and World Traffic 3

    Aerosoft - Airport Menorca XP

    Aerosoft - Airport Menorca XP

    Purchase Aerosoft - Airport Menorca XP
    See other Aerosoft scenery for X-Plane

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cj4 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    adamb

    Drone shots from Las Vegas - MSFS

    Thread Starter: adamb

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 03:45 PM Go to last post
    peer01

    Canadian DH-80 on a very cold an lonely flight

    Thread Starter: peer01

    The De Havilland DH-80 Puss-Moth first flew in 1930. Here's a cold flight over Canada. (Orbx scenery) Please click on the pics to enlarge:

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 03:43 PM Go to last post
    beroun

    Ultimate Terrain Canada-Alaska

    Thread Starter: beroun

    Hi, Following on my previous threat and for those with Ultimate Terrain Canada-Alaska add-on from Flight1. Does the Vancouver YVR airport open...

    Last Post By: beroun Today, 03:42 PM Go to last post
    The One and Only

    Château de Pierrefonds in MSFS, or otherwise, Camelot, in SYFY Series Merlin

    Thread Starter: The One and Only

    Found this awesome castle tonight in France. It was ONE of Napoleon's Castles.

    Last Post By: The One and Only Today, 03:11 PM Go to last post