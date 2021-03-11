Aerosoft - Airport Menorca XP

The popular holiday island Menorca is now also available for X-Plane 11. The current aerial images come in a resolution of 50 cm/pixel down to 25 cm/pixel in the airport area.

The ground markings, markings and lighting are up to date, as well as the state of development of Menorca Airport of 2016. Highly detailed, animated jetways are implemented using SAM. The mesh was also adapted in the airport area in order to remain as closes as possible to reality. An Ortho4Xp patch is also included to match the mesh.

Features

Airport Menorca with all buildings and service facilities

High-resolution satellite images (ca. 0.5 m/px) covering the whole island

Autogen buildings and vegetation for the entire aerial image area

Numerous static vehicles like buses, baggage carts, etc.

Detailed animated jetway models (using SAM plug-in)

Detailed ground markings

Dynamic lighting

Custom Mesh (Ortho4XP patch included)

Compatible with default AI Traffic and World Traffic 3

