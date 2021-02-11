IndiaFoxtEcho F-35 Latest Update

After the latest internal review, we think we have cleared most of the quality issues that drove our decision to delay the release of the F-35, but at the moment the projected release date is around the November 15th - which makes no sense as Sim Update 7 is planned for November 18th (and it is supposed to fix a number of the shortcomings of the simulator for supersonic fighter jets). Moreover, there is always the chance that SU7 may break some of the features of the plane - so we will first wait for the release of SU7, check that everything works and if there is any important improvement we can make with the new features and then release the F-35.

The extra time will be spent in adding some features that we previously decided to leave out from the initial build... such as a reworked autopilot interface and a static CVN-78 carrier (we do not like static carrier approach as it is not very realistic, but it is a much requested feature). Do not expect anything as good as the DCS Supercarrier, but at least you will be able to perform launch and recoveries (and if you set 30 kts wind from the bow the approach dynamics is still not realistic, but not incredibly awful).

...and speaking about DCS, we know we have been very quiet lately on that platform, but that is because we have been working hard on it. We will have more news next week.

