  • IndiaFoxtEcho F-35 Latest Update

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-02-2021 05:30 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    IndiaFoxtEcho F-35 Latest Update

    After the latest internal review, we think we have cleared most of the quality issues that drove our decision to delay the release of the F-35, but at the moment the projected release date is around the November 15th - which makes no sense as Sim Update 7 is planned for November 18th (and it is supposed to fix a number of the shortcomings of the simulator for supersonic fighter jets). Moreover, there is always the chance that SU7 may break some of the features of the plane - so we will first wait for the release of SU7, check that everything works and if there is any important improvement we can make with the new features and then release the F-35.

    IndiaFoxtEcho F-35 Latest Update

    The extra time will be spent in adding some features that we previously decided to leave out from the initial build... such as a reworked autopilot interface and a static CVN-78 carrier (we do not like static carrier approach as it is not very realistic, but it is a much requested feature). Do not expect anything as good as the DCS Supercarrier, but at least you will be able to perform launch and recoveries (and if you set 30 kts wind from the bow the approach dynamics is still not realistic, but not incredibly awful).

    ...and speaking about DCS, we know we have been very quiet lately on that platform, but that is because we have been working hard on it. We will have more news next week.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc australia boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cj4 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    stevetag

    Since Last update I am seeing two hands, the back of a pilots head and glasses

    Thread Starter: stevetag

    Is anyone else seeing this, so annoying, and the dam thing takes over my navigation. On the ground as I am taxing two deformed hands appear on the...

    Last Post By: stevetag Today, 07:44 PM Go to last post
    peer01

    Canadian DH-80 on a very cold an lonely flight

    Thread Starter: peer01

    The De Havilland DH-80 Puss-Moth first flew in 1930. Here's a cold flight over Canada. (Orbx scenery) Please click on the pics to enlarge:

    Last Post By: azzaro Today, 07:31 PM Go to last post
    danbiosca

    Default cockpit view

    Thread Starter: danbiosca

    Hi, I wonder if default cockpit view (key F) can be easily modified by changing a simple setting or something. In most aircraft it is too close to...

    Last Post By: danbiosca Today, 07:11 PM Go to last post
    inky160

    Denver to Aspen

    Thread Starter: inky160

    Denver KDEN to Aspen KASE. Default PA44 Seminole and avionics.

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 06:19 PM Go to last post