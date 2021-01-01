  • Review: Aerosoft - Bratislava Airport P3D

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-15-2021 05:46 PM  Number of Views: 6  
    0 Comments
    Pages: Review: Aerosoft - Bratislava Airport P3D  Next

    Bratislava Airport

    Publisher: Aerosoft

    Review Author:
    Alex Dickinson

    Suggested Price:
    $23.99
    Buy Here

    Introduction

    Aerosoft - Bratislava for Prepar3D     Aerosoft - Bratislava for Prepar3D

    Aerosoft - Bratislava for Prepar3D     Aerosoft - Bratislava for Prepar3D

    In this review I shall be looking at Aerosoft Bratislava M. R. Stefanik Airport for P3D V5. First opened in 1923, the airport now plays host to over 2 million passengers annually (pre-pandemic) and serves as the primary airport for Slovakia. The largest airline based here is Ryanair who serve 24 destinations, other airlines that operate here include: Smartwings, Flydubai, and Wizzair. This P3D V5 version includes animated vehicle traffic and passengers, static aircraft, and a modelled city of Bratislava.

    Installation

    The installation process was quick and simple... no hassle at all, please bear in mind that an internet connection is required. After installation I recommend you fire up the config tool, as compared to the Ben Gurion airport scenery I recently reviewed, there was a surprising number of options available here for static aircraft and ground clutter.

    Documentation

    Included in this product is a manual available from the primary folder. The manual discusses what settings to use as well as navigational information relevant to pilots flying in and out of the airport. Strangely, only approach charts were included which was a bit of a disappointment as I would have expected to see a whole host of relevant charts featured. Also please be mindful that (if your system is on the low end of the spectrum), the recommended settings stated in the manual are very high.

    Aerosoft - Bratislava for Prepar3D     Aerosoft - Bratislava for Prepar3D

    Aerosoft - Bratislava for Prepar3D     Aerosoft - Bratislava for Prepar3D

    Terminal Area

    Within the terminal area, there was plenty of airport clutter and animated people, the textures for which could have been better, but overall made the area feel alive and busy. Opaque glass was present throughout the terminal building and looked good, but this was offset by some substandard textures. The result being that whilst the modelling was good, the terminal looked uneven in terms of texturing quality.

    The stands in the apron area were modelled well and were accurately marked. The textures exhibited some nice weathering effects which added to the realism. There was also a wide variety of static aircraft to accompany this. Overall, very good attention to detail.

    1. Categories:
    2. HF,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2021
      Next
    Pages: Review: Aerosoft - Bratislava Airport P3D  Next

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc australia boeing boundless canadian xpress carenado cessna cj4 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    kevinfolsom

    Flight Plan Magenta Line On G1000nxi

    Thread Starter: kevinfolsom

    I installed the G1000nxi a couple of days ago. I like the graphics but there is a small problem. When I create a flight plan in the world map and...

    Last Post By: kevinfolsom Today, 06:29 PM Go to last post
    Art_P

    VFR Flight Plan

    Thread Starter: Art_P

    All of my real flying experience was before GPS and glass cockpits, so I had issues with the glass cockpit aircraft in MSFS. After some time, I...

    Last Post By: Cavulife Today, 06:26 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Aerosoft Tool Simple Traffic for MSFS

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?23411-Aerosoft-Tool-Simple-Traffic-for-MSFS

    Last Post By: tirith63 Today, 04:08 PM Go to last post
    ColR1948

    Recap

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    Just a recap of some of my paints, some I have lost some I haven't included but this is most of them, you need to scroll through. Most are...

    Last Post By: ColR1948 Today, 03:43 PM Go to last post