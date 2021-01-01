Review: Aerosoft - Bratislava Airport P3D

Introduction

In this review I shall be looking at Aerosoft Bratislava M. R. Stefanik Airport for P3D V5. First opened in 1923, the airport now plays host to over 2 million passengers annually (pre-pandemic) and serves as the primary airport for Slovakia. The largest airline based here is Ryanair who serve 24 destinations, other airlines that operate here include: Smartwings, Flydubai, and Wizzair. This P3D V5 version includes animated vehicle traffic and passengers, static aircraft, and a modelled city of Bratislava.

Installation

The installation process was quick and simple... no hassle at all, please bear in mind that an internet connection is required. After installation I recommend you fire up the config tool, as compared to the Ben Gurion airport scenery I recently reviewed, there was a surprising number of options available here for static aircraft and ground clutter.

Documentation

Included in this product is a manual available from the primary folder. The manual discusses what settings to use as well as navigational information relevant to pilots flying in and out of the airport. Strangely, only approach charts were included which was a bit of a disappointment as I would have expected to see a whole host of relevant charts featured. Also please be mindful that (if your system is on the low end of the spectrum), the recommended settings stated in the manual are very high.

Terminal Area

Within the terminal area, there was plenty of airport clutter and animated people, the textures for which could have been better, but overall made the area feel alive and busy. Opaque glass was present throughout the terminal building and looked good, but this was offset by some substandard textures. The result being that whilst the modelling was good, the terminal looked uneven in terms of texturing quality.

The stands in the apron area were modelled well and were accurately marked. The textures exhibited some nice weathering effects which added to the realism. There was also a wide variety of static aircraft to accompany this. Overall, very good attention to detail.