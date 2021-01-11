  • New France VFR Airport P3D: LFRB Brest Bretagne

    New France VFR Airport P3D: LFRB Brest Bretagne

    LFRB - Brest Bretagne for P3D v4/v5 models the airport of Brest Bretagne (Dpt29) in an extremely detailed way, including high definition building and ground textures as well as the corresponding night textures. The stage can be used independently or in addition to Bretagne VFR Vol.1 scenery. It is also compatible with Truelandscape.

    Technical Specifications

    • Ground textures of about 0.25 meter / pixel resolution from aerial photography reworked for an optimal visual rendition (summer only) including night textures.
    • Autogen buildings and vegetation for each platform including night textures.
    • Flatten/slope platform correction for each airport.
    • Geo-referenced data for maximum compatibility with future add-ons installed on the same area.
    • Development process 100% SDK (System Developement Kit) specifications compliant, ensuring maximum compatibility with new releases.
    • SIA VAC - IAC - ARRDEP charts provided.

