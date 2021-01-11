VSKYLABS Updates Robinson R66 For X-Plane

VSKYLABS Robinson R66 Project for X-Plane by Laminar Research was updated to version v1.1e. Update includes refinement of dynamic forces on rotor disc during acceleration/high speed flight, and a fix to G1000 autopilot configuration, allowing VNAV during APR mode without issues.

The project is undergoing development to exceed its planned development road-map milestones. More details will be posted in the near future!

The update was injected into the project via the included STMA autoupdater plugin.

