  • Aeroplane Heaven Releases Sabreliner Patch P3D

    Aeroplane Heaven have announced that not only is there a new patch now available for their P3D North American Rockwell Sabreliner, but that the model is also coming to MSFS:

    North American Rockwell Sabreliner Service Upgrade for P3DV4.5 and V5+

    We have released a Service Upgrade for the Sabreliner. This upgrade addresses issues reported by some owners and revised materials and textures for better rendering in P3D v5.2.

    The changelog:

    Numerous improvements and additons, the major components being:

    Exterior models:

    • Revised materials and textures for V5.2
    • Revised Navigation light pockets
    • Corrected Landing lights

    Interior models:

    • Revised warning light panel (all lights can now be extinguished)
    • Revised materials and textures for V5.2 to correct "dark" cockpit

    Avionics:

    Flight1 GTN suite is no longer being developed by the author(s) and will not be supported for V5+

    For V5+ we have reconfigured the panel files to integrate RealityXP GTN suite.

    Also, the MilViz Radar unit is no longer being developed and is not supported for V5+

    We have retained the entries for the panel cfgs in the hope that maybe one day it may be updated.

    We also confirm today, that the Sabreliner WILL be coming to MSFS.

    Source

